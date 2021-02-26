DeSantis: Florida to lower vaccination age limit “some time in March”

During a press conference Thursday in St. Lucie County, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state will open vaccination to Floridians younger-than-65- as early as March.

The governor said that he can guarantee, based on projections, that the age for vaccines will be lowered “some time in March.”

DeSantis said that as demand for the 65 and older group lessens, younger residents will get their turn. He said the new age group would likely be a minimum of 60 and older, not 65.

Touching on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which could get emergency use approval from the FDA Friday, DeSantis said the J &J “data has been fantastic” and he will take that vaccine when his turn comes.

“It’s just one dose. You get it and you’re done,” the governor said.

To watch the Governor’s entire press conference, click here.