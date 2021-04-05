On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order Number 21-8, prohibiting any state or local government agency from issuing, or any private business from requiring, any “vaccine passport” — specifically documentation of an individual’s COVID vaccination status.

At a press conference, DeSantis said “It is completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in society.”

The order conditions receipt of state grants on businesses adhering to the executive order.

Additionally, the Governor is urging the Florida Legislature, which is midway through its regular session, to ban the vaccination passports by law.

Already, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival has incorporated vaccine requirement into its safety protocols for accessing the venue. Attendees will be asked ticket holders to attest they either have been vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours before the event.

The Miami Heat is implementing plans to set aside two seating sections for fully vaccinated fans, despite DeSantis’ order. According to an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Heat maintains that the vaccination-only sections are similar to other restricted seating available at sporting events, such as family and alcohol-free sections.

Gov. DeSantis explained his reasoning for the order, saying that “many Floridians have not yet had the opportunity to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination, some have infection-acquired immunity, and others may be unable to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination due to health, religious, or other reasons.”

