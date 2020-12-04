DeSantis releases COVID-19 vaccination plan. Does it differ from CDC guidelines?

Next Thursday, Dec-10, the FDA will meet and decide whether to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use. Officials say as soon as it is approved, it will be shipped across the country in a matter of hours.

Moderna’s vaccine also anticipates FDA approval shortly.

In anticipation of a vaccination effort, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video which outlined Florida’s distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccines. In the video, DeSantis said “In Florida, we want to get as much vaccine for our citizens as possible, but we know we will not, nor will any state, have enough to vaccinate everyone right off the bat, so we’ve had to set priorities.”

The Governor’s plan for mostly lining up with CDC guidelines, with residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the shots.

DeSantis said Florida is prioritizing the vaccination of at-risk populations in three categories: residents of long-term care facilities, health care workers in high-risk environments and people 65 and older alongside those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The governor's plan includes three of the four main categories recommended by the CDC, but in his plan leaves out one major and very broad category – essential workers and critical industries.

The CDC defines that as any job related to healthcare operations, law enforcement, first responders, educators, food manufacturers, the agriculture industry, the energy sector, water management, transportation, public works, and housing services.

DeSantis says Florida has applied for at least one million doses once a vaccine gets the green light and said the vaccine will not be mandatory.

