As of Tuesday, February 16, more than 3.5 million (3,668,221) Floridians have been vaccinated, with slightly more than half – 51 percent – having completed the two-dose series, according to Florida's Health Department.

Over 1.8 million (1,867,232) of the vaccine have gone to those over 65 years old, as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seniors First initiative.

In Miami-Dade County, 244,674 residents have received the vaccine, with 55 percent having received the complete 2-dose series.

As areas in the United States deal with severe winter weather, the impact is being felt on Florida’s vaccine distribution efforts.

During a Wednesday press conference in Manatee County, DeSantis said, “Its not a great day here in Florida, weather-wise, but it’s a heck of a lot worse in other parts of the country,” adding “So, vaccine shipments are being delayed.”

Most of the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine was unaffected by the weather, DeSantis stated, with the state receiving 136,000 doses as expected. There are also an additional 9,000 doses on the way.

Is a different story for the Moderna vaccine shipment.

DeSantis explained that a shipment of 200,000 Moderna vaccines is delayed, and the hopes is they will arrive Thursday or Friday. The shipment was due to arrive Tuesday. According to DeSantis, the freezing temperatures and snow in Memphis, a delivery point for vaccine, had a negative impact.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have different storage requirements. The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at extremely low temperatures, and some distribution sites might not have the resources to keep the vaccine so cold. Moderna is a bit easier to store, because it’s kept in normal freezers.

Wednesday, DeSantis said he has instructed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to work with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to potentially set up large-scale vaccination sites around the state.

“We say ‘look we want more doses; however you want to do it,'” DeSantis said. “I’ve been very clear that the easiest thing is to just send us more [vaccines] because we have the infrastructure. If they want to come in and set up, and they’re doing more doses above our current allotment, we obviously want to participate in that — because we want as many doses as possible.”

Florida prioritizes frontline healthcare workers, aged 65 and older, and under 65 with significant health complications for vaccination. The state, DeSantis said, will expand vaccine distribution to other segments of Florida’s population as soon as there is a drop in demand from the elderly population

DeSantis is hopeful the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine – the FDA is due to review whether Johnson & Johnson will be approved for emergency use authorization.

To watch Governor DeSantis complete press conference, click here.