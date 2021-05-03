DeSantis to suspend all COVID-19 local emergency orders; ban on vaccine passports signed into law

During a Friday morning news conference in St. Petersburg, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.

DeSantis also signed an executive order to invalidate all local emergency orders in relation to the pandemic effective July 1. The Governor also said he will use his executive power to suspend the local emergency orders - like the one issued by the Village of Key Biscayne - until July 1 when the executive order goes into effect.

DeSantis said the local government measures, like mask mandates, are not needed given the availability of COVID-vaccines.

“I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do,” he said. “I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that, then you’re really saying you don’t believe in the vaccines.”

DeSantis clarified that the order applies to government-level mandates and that businesses can still enact their own restrictions, including requiring face coverings to gain entry or service. "This does not deal with that, one way or another," DeSantis said.

The bill signed Monday - SB-2006 - prohibits businesses, schools, and government agencies from asking people to show COVID-19 vaccinations documentation or post-infection recovery before gaining entry or receiving service.

The ban on vaccine passports goes into effect on July 1.

The bill also grants the Governor’s office the power to override local orders during health crises, like the coronavirus pandemic while directing state agencies to plan for future pandemics.

For the entire SB-206 bill, click here.