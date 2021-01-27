DeSantis: “We’re not going to divert second doses away from seniors.” Florida ranks 18th nationally in doses administered

At a Vero Beach Tuesday news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his decision to reserve still-scarce vaccines for seniors 65+.

“We’re not going to divert second doses away from seniors,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis compared Florida’s progress with other to nine large states: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, and Michigan. As of Monday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida ranks third among those states, with 7,193 doses administered per 100,000 people. New York is at 7,291 per 100,000 and Michigan with 7,284.

When compared with all 50 states and District of Colombia, Florida ranks 18th in doses administered per 100,000 people.

Based on CDC data, Florida has administered 53 percent of doses it has received – the state having received 2.9 million doses as of Tuesday and has administered roughly 1.5 million doses. Nationwide, the average is 55 percent. Florida ranks better than California - 47.5 percent – but laggs behind Texas and New York who are at 58.7 and 59 percent respectively.

Tuesday, DeSantis took time to respond to comments made Monday by President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki. When she was asked to comment on DeSantis’ comparing Biden’s plan of establishing clinics run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the states to “FEMA camps,” Psaki said: “And I will note — because we’re data first here, fact first here — they’ve only distributed about 50 percent of the vaccines that they have been given in Florida. So, clearly, they have a good deal of the vaccine. That supply will need to continue to increase as they are able to effectively reach people across the state.”

For a complete transcript of the White House press conference, click here.

Tuesday, DeSantis said Psaki’s comment ignored the number of vaccines reserved for second doses according to the protocol for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. “The implication is you should be giving those doses away to other people. That’s not the way the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] has prescribed it.”

DeSantis added that “We are No. 1 by far with the number of seniors that have been able to be vaccinated, and we have the through-put that, if we can get more first doses given to Florida, we would be able to do that much more that much quickly.”

“The possibilities really are endless and it’s just contingent on getting more of those first doses of the vaccine. But we are going to have second doses for senior citizens. If the White House is suggesting that we shouldn’t be doing that, I think that that’s not a good suggestion.”

Florida has established a partnership with Publix pharmacies to distribute the vaccine, with 261 Publix stores enrolled as of Tuesday. DeSantis said that Publix is getting around 70,000 doses per week. “They’re doing 50 to 100 shots at each store per day”.

Additional doses are administered through hospitals, county health clinics, state-run drive-through sites, and churches and community centers.

“Again, whether you get it at a drive-through site, whether you get it at your local Publix,” he continued, “the important thing is that people are getting shots. We have the capacity; if we got more first doses, we could add a lane to a drive-through site. That’s very easy to do.”

To watch the entire DeSantis Tuesday press conference, click here.