Dr. Fauci: Even if parents are vaccinated, children should still wear masks while playing with their friends

Sunday, while appearing on the CBS “Face the Nation” with anchor Margaret Brennan, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that vaccinated parents still need to worry about their children becoming infected while playing with other kids.

“The children can clearly wind up getting infected,” Fauci told Brennan.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that while adults who have received the COVID-19 vaccine themselves don’t always have to wear masks around other vaccinated adults, children — who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine — should wear them around each other.

“When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they’re interacting with groups or multiple households,” Fauci said, while adding that it is “conceivable” children may be able to attend camps and playgrounds this summer. As more people get vaccinated, Fauci said, we will have a “good degree of flexibility” in allowing children to return to their typical summer activities.

To watch the entire Face the Nation interview with Dr. Fauci, click here.