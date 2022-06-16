Dr Fauci tests positive for Covid

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has tested positive for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test.

Dr. Fauci is 81.

The institute released a statement Wednesday saying Dr. Fauci, who will isolate at home, was experiencing mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

According to the NIAID, Dr. Fauci and that he has not had recent close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.

Dr. Fauci, who is twice boosted with the COVID-19 vaccine, will return to the NIH when he tests negative.

