Hi Dr. Kelly:

I am afraid of the COVID vaccine. Do you think I should get it?

Dr. Kelly. My answer is a whole-hearted yes. I think that everyone who can safely get the COVID vaccine should. Clearly there are some people who shouldn’t get the Vaccine right now -- pregnant women, children, and the immuno-compromised. The vaccines haven’t been tested yet in those populations.

In addition, people who have had severe allergic reactions in the past that required the use of epinephrine or an epi-pen should be cautious about the vaccine. Finally, if you have any personal concerns or health issues, be sure to check with your doctor before getting the vaccine.

But other than the exceptions above, everyone else should get the COVID vaccine.

There are two reasons why I think everyone should get the vaccine.

The first is that the risks of a COVID infection far outweigh the risks of the vaccine. In the US, there have been 16,000,000 coronavirus cases and 300,0000 deaths; almost a 2% death rate. Even if you survive a COVID infection, you may end up with chronic health problems. These residual problems can affect your lungs, heart and brain. These chronic issues can go on for months, and in some cases, may even be permanent.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each have a 95% effectiveness rate in preventing infection. Clearly, the risks of infection far outweigh the risks of the vaccine. It is a no-brainer.

The second reason to get the COVID vaccine is that you protect yourself -- but you also help protect vulnerable individuals who can’t take the vaccine. These people include the immuno-compromised (such as cancer and transplant patients), children and pregnant women.

By getting as many people vaccinated as possible, it is difficult for the virus to spread. The more vaccinated people there are, the less likely the virus will persist. If not completely suppressed, the virus will continue to infect both the unvaccinated, as well as the vulnerable who can’t take the vaccine.

So, we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible, not only to protect each individual, but to reduce the spread of the virus overall.

On a personal note, I participated in the Pfizer COVID vaccine study and had two injections in October. The study was designed so that half of the patients got vaccines and half got placebo. It was a blind study so neither I nor the researchers knew which I had received.

Last week, the study was “unblinded” and it turns out that I was in the control/placebo group. I did not get the vaccine. Nonetheless, last Friday I was moved to the vaccine arm of the study and I got my first injection of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. I had no symptoms other than a mildly sore arm for 24 hours. My second dose will be in three weeks and I am so excited to finally be protected from the virus.

Don’t be afraid of taking the vaccine. It is the best choice for you and society. The bottom line is that if I can do it, so can you!

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.