Dr. Slaoui: First Americans could be vaccinated on Dec. 11. Estimates normalcy by May

Friday, Pfizer applied for authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

An FDA vaccine advisory committee is slated to meet on December 10 to review Pfizer’s emergency use authorization application. The vaccine could be rolled out the next day - if approved.

On Sunday morning, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the head of the government's effort to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, told CNN "Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December."

According to the CNN interview, Slaoui said that based on he amount of the population - 70% or so - of the population need to be vaccinated for life to return to normal is likely to happen in May.