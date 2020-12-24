Wednesday, the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported than more than one million people in the US have received a coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC reported on their website that as of Wednesday afternoon 1,008,025 Americans had a COVID-19 vaccine administered. The report also showed that more than 9.4 million doses of the vaccine have been shipped across the country.

There are now two vaccines who have received emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer's vaccine was the first to receive the approval, followed by Moderna’s vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots to be fully effective.

Priority for the first vaccinations include health care workers and nursing home residents.

The government’s Operation Warp Speed has financed the development, manufacture and distribution of millions of doses with the goal to provide a free vaccine to any American who wants one.

Operation Warp Speed is planning to deliver close to 40 million doses of the vaccine by the end of this month. About 20 million are to be allocated for first vaccinations.