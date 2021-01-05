Calling the next few weeks, a "critical moment," England Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new lockdown, as the country attempts to contain the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

According to the BBC, England’s new rules are expected to last until mid-February and orders people to stay home, with just a few exceptions, such as seeking medical help, food shopping and exercise.

Johnson also said schools and colleges should move to remote teaching starting Tuesday. He acknowledged the "inconvenience and distress" the rapid school closures would have on families.

"We've been doing everything in our power to keep schools open because we know how important each day in education to children's life chances," Johnson said, adding that, "the problem is not that schools are unsafe for children — children as still very unlikely to be severely affected by the new variant of COVID-the problem is that schools may nonetheless act as vectors for transmission, causing the virus to spread between households."

The BBC said the stricter measures come after the UK reported a record 58,784 cases on Monday and 407 deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive test. The UK reported almost 1,000 deaths per day twice last week.

The new measures prohibit people from leaving their homes except for certain reasons, like essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise and work for those who cannot do so from home.

Cafes, bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open for takeout, but unlike the March measures, serving of alcohol will not be allowed.

Outdoor sports venues - such as golf courses, tennis courts and outside gyms – are ordered to be closed but outdoor playgrounds will remain open.

