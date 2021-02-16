On Monday, guests began checking in at Great Britain’s new quarantine hotels. The new hotels aim to prevent new variations of the coronavirus from spreading through the country and impacting the nationwide vaccination program.

All incoming passengers into the country are escorted to buses by security guards, then taken to the hotels.

Zari Tadayon traveled to London’s Heathrow Airport from Dubai and was among the travelers that were required to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel. She said she would have preferred to quarantine at her home in London, The Associated Press reported. “How I’m going to cope I don’t know. It’s going to be tough,” Tadayon said.

Some travelers tried to skirt around the mandatory quarantine period in the hotels by arriving before Monday.

