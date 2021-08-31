After lifting travel restrictions in June, enabling Americans to travel to European Union countries, the Council of European Union on Monday once again proposed imposing travel restrictions to unvaccinated travelers arriving from the United States.

The move is in response to the large surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the United States.

Along with the United States, other countries removed from the safe list Monday include Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and the Republic of North Macedonia.

The UE Council also recommending easing travel restrictions from China Hong Kong and Macao.

The Council recommendation is not a legally binding instrument, as final authority to allow travelers from the US is up to EU member countries.

