Even as COVID-19 restrictions ease, some still opting for outdoor living spaces

As coronavirus restrictions loosen, some continue to find comfort in pavilions, tents and sleeping porches.

During the pandemic, some turned to pitching tents in their backyard for extra space, but some are still seeking elements of outdoor living. Some are opting for sleeping porches, which used to be commonplace, especially in the South and the West, according to a New York Times report.

These porches are not much different than a sunroom or screened-in porch we see on the island. According to Dr. Richard Friedenheim of the Sleep Disorders Center for Abington Hospital — Jefferson Health in Pennsylvania, told the Times sleeping outside can help to restore one’s circadian rhythm.

Additionally, the Times article says using fresh air spaces for rest has proven health benefits, as it can help boost the immune system and reset the body’s circadian rhythm, which can be easily disrupted by stress and the blue light emitted by electronics with screens.

