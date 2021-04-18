Fauci: America will likely resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine by Friday with some restrictions

On Sunday, while appearing on the NBC program Meet the Press, President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he “would be very surprised” if J&J vaccine didn't resume “in some form: by Friday.

Fauci said he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause in J&J´s single-dose vaccine. “I would be very surprised if we don't have a resumption in some form by Friday,” he said.

“I don't really anticipate that they are going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.”

Last Tuesday, both the CDC and FDA asked states to temporarily halt J&J’s single-dose shot after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women, ages 18 to 48 who developed symptoms six to 13 days after receiving the shot. The agencies said the recommendation “out of an abundance of caution.”

Fauci said he believes regulators could place some restrictions based on age or gender or with a blanket warning. “My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form,” Fauci said during the Meet the Press interview. “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment.”

To watch the Meet the Press interview, click here.