FDA approves use of new at-home antigen COVID test

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of a new over the counter COVID-19 antigen test - Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test - from ACON Laboratories.

ACON says it will be able to produce more than 100 million tests per month.

“This action highlights our continued commitment to increasing the availability of appropriately accurate and reliable OTC tests to meet public health needs and increase access to testing for consumers," said Jeffrey E. Shuren, director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA has authorized more than 400 at-home tests and collection devices since the start of the pandemic.

“We believe at-home diagnostic tests play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19” the FDA’s statement said.

For more, click here.