FDA authorizes first over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 test system

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization for the first nonprescription, over-the-counter COVID-19 test kit for at-home use.

The LabCorp Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit allows anyone 18 and older to buy the kit and collect nasal swab samples at home, the FDA said.

The samples are then sent to a LabCorp facility for testing. If the results are positive or invalid, they will be delivered back to the patient by phone or through a healthcare provider. Users will be notified by email or through an online portal if results are negative.

Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health said, “This is the first kit for consumers to self-collect a nasal sample for COVID-19 in their home that does not require a prescription,” adding that “while many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing.”

LabCorp said in a press release that the new kit is now available through the Pixel by LabCorp website and may soon be available in stores.

Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics, said “With the first over-the-counter at-home collection kit ever authorized by the FDA for COVID-19, we are empowering people to learn about their health and make confident decisions.”

