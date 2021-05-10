FDA authorizes Pfizer's vaccine for use in children aged 12-15

Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Pfizer emergency use authorization to use their vaccine on children 12 to 15 years on age.

This makes it the first shot available to kids younger than 16. The decision could have a positive impact on the island, where almost 30% of the population is under 18 years old.

Vaccines could begin being administered as soon as a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendation for using the vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. This is expected Wednesday.

In a statement, the Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. said, “The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” adding that the decision “allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.”

Woodcock’s statement added that the agency “undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data.”

The Pfizer vaccine was first granted emergency use authorization for people ages 16 and up in December. The company has been conducting clinical trials for teens since October of 2020. Pfizer announced the results of its adolescent trial on March 31, saying the study covered more than of 2,000 volunteers, it reported that the vaccine prevented 100 percent of severe illnesses and deaths from the coronavirus among the teenagers.

Monday’s action by the FDA makes about 13 million additional Americans eligible for vaccination. Experts say children must get the shots if the country is to vaccinate the 70% to 85% of the population necessary to reach what’s called herd immunity

The next step is testing whether the vaccine works for even younger children. Pfizer and Moderna have started studies in children ages 6 months to 11 years. Those studies explore whether babies, preschoolers and elementary-age kids will need different doses than teens and adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unvaccinated people -- including children -- should continue taking precautions such as wearing masks indoors and keeping their distance from unvaccinated people while outside.

