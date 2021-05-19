On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the recall of Sarasota-based Sanit Technologies LLC d/b/a Durisan Non-Alcohol Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer products.

The recall now covers all of its products produced after April 10, 2019 and have not expired.

According to the FDA announcement, the products have been contaminated with Burkholderia cepacian. These contaminants can cause “possible infections in a person with a hand-wound or scrapes because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream."

The FDA added that patients with compromised immune systems may be more susceptible to infection.

The CDC says Burkholderia cepacia is a group of bacteria found in soil and water and is resistant to common antibiotics.

The recall was expanded after Sanit Technologies said that "promotional orders, as well as small run production lot numbers" were left off the initial March recall list. The products are packaged in 18mL credit cards and 118mL, 236mL, 300mL and 550 mL bottles as well as in 1000mL wall-mounted dispensers.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions or customer complaints relating to the recalled products.

You can read the entire FDA notice by clicking here.