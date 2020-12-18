FDA expected to grant the Moderna vaccine Emergency Use authorization

There are still some hoops to jump through, but according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, health officials say there is little doubt that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will grant conditional approval of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed by Moderna, likely by the end of the week.

Friday, the FDA’s review committee is expected to grant emergency use authorization (EAU) to the Moderna vaccine. It would then join the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, which is now being administered in Florida and across the US.

Florida is targeted to receive 365,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, once approved.

For a recap of the documents the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee was presented with during their Thursday meeting, click here.

The two vaccines are both messenger RNA (mRNA) type vaccines, and both showed better than 94 percent effectiveness in clinical trials.