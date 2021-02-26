Versión en español

Friday, an expert panel unanimously voted to recommend that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should authorize the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The recommendation sets the stage for millions more doses of the COVID vaccine to flood the market.

The panel voted unanimously - 21 to zero - in favor of the vaccine, which was found to be 66 percent effective in trials in the US, Latin America, and South Africa, reaching 72 percent among Americans.

The FDA is likely to authorize the vaccine for emergency use within the next few days, joining Pfizer and Moderna as the third vaccine option in the United States, and the only one that requires just one shot.

The panel highlighted the J&J vaccine can be easily stored, at just refrigerator temperatures of between 35.6 and 46.4F.

In the 44,000-person clinical trial, the J&J vaccine reported a low rate side effect and was 66 percent effective at preventing moderate-to-severe cases of COVID-19.

The one-dose vaccine was 64 percent effective at stopping moderate-to-severe COVID-19 after 28 days in South Africa, where a worrisome new variant has developed.

The vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations 28 days after vaccination and there were no COVID-19 deaths among those who received the shot.

The additional 100 million doses of the single shot, expected by the end of June, could be enough to vaccinate every American.

However, Johnson & Johnson said earlier this month that only three or four million doses will be available immediately upon authorization.

For the entire data package presented to the FDA Advisory panel, click here.