FDA greenlights booster shots for children 12-15 and certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow the Covid-19 booster dose to be used on children ages 12 to 15.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Florida and the nation. The final decision will come from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a statement, the FDA recommended to:

- Expand the use of a single booster dose to include use in individuals 12 through 15 years of age.

- Shorten the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and a booster dose to at least five months

- Allow for a third primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age

In the statement announcing the recommendation, the FDA said that the protective health benefits of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 outweigh the potential risks in individuals 12 through 15 years of age.

