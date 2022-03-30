FDA greenlights second COVID-19 booster shots for those over 50

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said those 50 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised, can get a second COVID-19 booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The recommended timing for the second booster shot is “at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.”

On their website, the FDA said that “Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns.”

The decision is meant to increase protection against severe illness from COVID-19 as the BA.2 variant grows increasingly common in the United States.

The FDA also said those individuals 12 and older who are immunocompromised would also be eligible for the Pfizer booster.

Those 18 or older and immunocompromised would be eligible for a Moderna booster dose at least four months after their most recent booster dose, according to the FDA guidelines.

For the complete FDA statement, click here.