FDA issues warning on J & J COVID vaccine for rare autoimmune disorder

Citing a link to a small number of Guillain-Barré cases after vaccination, on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning that the Johnson & Johnson vaccination carries an increased risk for the disorder in the six weeks after the shot.

The FDA added that the shot’s benefits outweigh the risk

An article in the Washington Post, the FDA classified the risk of getting Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) as being “very low.” The FDA asks those who experience symptoms, such as weakness, tingling, difficulty walking or with facial movement, to seek medical attention.

About 12.8 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. The FDA said there were 100 preliminary reports of GBS in vaccine recipients, including 95 serious cases that required hospitalization and one reported death.

