Feds sending millions of COVID tests to schools to keep them open

To keep schools open amid the Omicron surge, the Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing in schools.

Versión en español

On Wednesday, the White House announced is making 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month with the goal of easing supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools.

The tests are on in addition to the $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law.

“With the additional 10 million tests per month, we will make available to schools more than double the volume of testing that took place in schools across the nation in November 2021,” the White House said in a statement.

The measure come as the Feds are facing criticism over their handling of the current Omicron surge and a new wave of testing shortages, rising hospitalizations, and renewed focus on keeping schools open.

For more, click here.