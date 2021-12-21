Feds to purchase 500 million rapid COVID-tests to distribute for free

President Joe Biden is set to introduce more urgent measures to fight the new surge in coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The plan reportedly includes buying 500 million rapid tests to distribute free to those who request them.

The New York Times reported that the measures Biden will introduce Tuesday include deploying 1,000 military medical professionals, setting up new federal testing sites, deploying hundreds of federal vaccinators and buying 500 million rapid tests to distribute free to the public.

According to the NY Times report, the 500 million tests will not be available until January, and that the government will create a website where people can order the tests, which will be sent to their homes, free of charge.

For the complete New York Times report, click here.