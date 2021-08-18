"If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees," President Joe Biden said Wednesday while announcing the Federal Government will start requiring that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. The announcement, made at a White House address as the Biden administration seeks ways to encourage hesitant Americans to get vaccinated.

The new regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect in September.

According to a report by ABC News, thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite nursing home workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.

Biden praised businesses who are requiring vaccines for their own workforces and encouraged others to follow.

