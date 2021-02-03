Versión en español

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration said it would begin shipping the COVID-19 vaccine directly to pharmacies across the country. This is all part of the administration’s campaign to inoculate the population quickly in the face of new and more dangerous variants of the disease.

Participating stores include CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale, as well as supermarket pharmacies like Publix.

Jeff Zients, coordinator of Biden’s COVID-19 task force, said a total of 6,500 retail pharmacies around the country will receive a total of one million doses. Shipments to the pharmacies will start February 11.

If successful, the plan could expand to as many 40,000 drug stores across the country.

The partnership with drug stores was first announced by the Trump administration last November, ahead of any vaccines receiving approval. CVS plans to begin offering vaccinations from doses that arrive on the first day, February 11.

It is common for pharmacies to offer vaccines, like the flu shot and large chains are capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people each month.

Additionally, the White House announced Tuesday a 5 percent increase in doses shipped to states. This is on top of the 16 percent increase announced last week, raising the total to 10.5 million doses distributed nationwide.

As of Tuesday, an estimated 52 million doses of the vaccine have been shipped to the states, with with 26 million people receiving at least one dose. More than 6 million have reportedly received the full series.

According to Florida’s Health Department, as of Monday, 1,747,761 Floridians have been vaccinated, with 372,207 having received the full two-dose series. As part of Gov. Ron DeSantis Seniors First campaign, 72 percent of the vaccines – 1,259,437 – have gone to those 65 years of age or older.

As of Monday, Miami-Dade County had vaccinated 180,299 residents, with over 59,000 receiving the full series.

In an effort to help states pay for their pandemic response, states will receive $3 to $5 billion to retroactively cover costs such as protective gear for healthcare workers Zients said.

Reimbursed costs can range from protective gear for health care workers, to deploying their National Guards, to setting up community food programs. State expenses from last January will now be eligible for reimbursement.