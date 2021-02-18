Many island residents have commented on being tired of the pandemic, the wearing of masks and social distancing continuing to alter daily life. Some even feel rage.

Well, if you are feeling angry, a visit to California might provide some much needed anger-release.

Californians are taking to rage rooms to help vent their frustrations caused by the pandemic. The rooms are equipped with old furniture, tech devices and other objects that people can destroy to let out their frustrations.

"When people come in they are able to break plates, write out whatever is on their mind and let it go, being able to take out their frustration and their anger," Yashica Budde, owner and therapist of Smash RX rage room told Bloomberg.

Visitors say they are thankful to be able to go to a place like Smash RX to release tension and anger as they get to break plates and destroy furniture.

Something for the village to consider?

For the Bloomberg video, click here.