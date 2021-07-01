FEMA changes requirements for COVID-19 funeral aid program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has changed its coronavirus funeral assistance program, which will now allow family members who lost a loved one between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020, to apply for aid, even if the death certificate doesn’t identify COVID-19 as the cause of death

According to a Politico report Wednesday, families can submit for reimbursement, so long as they provide a signed letter from a coroner or medical examiner that certifies that the family member’s death was tied to COVID-19.

The new policy could allow those who lost relatives early in the pandemic, before coronavirus testing was readily accessible, to receive aid. FEMA had struggled to find a balance between helping people in need and dealing with potential scammers.

