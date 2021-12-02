First case of Omicron reported in California

The first U.S. case of the new omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, has been identified in California, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in an email Wednesday afternoon.

Federal officials were expecting the variant, known as B.1.1.529, to eventually emerge in the country and California has become the first state to detect a case. On Wednesday, California health officials and the CDC explained that the positive case involved an individual who had traveled to South Africa recently.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday:

“The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the omicron variant (B.1.1.529). The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021. The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.”

Studies are underway by scientists to see whether omicron is more contagious than other variants and able to evade immunity from current vaccines, according to a report from The New York Times. Early evidence suggests that the new variant has been rapidly spreading in South Africa, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, Florida hasn’t reported any cases of omicron but state health officials told the Phoenix on Tuesday that the CDC will be leading efforts on variant cases including omicron. At issue is whether Floridians will receive any communication from the state health department about any cases that have been identified – or will residents have to rely on federal health authorities to get information.

More transmissible variants had begun to spread throughout the nation earlier in the pandemic. The Delta variant, which is highly contagious, swept the nation and seeped into Florida, raising concerns that the variant could trigger more COVID-19 infections.

The Phoenix had been tracking cases through the use of public records requests by the state health department. Earlier reports showed that the variant cases in Florida were mostly the United Kingdom variant, B.1.1.7., followed by P.1., the Brazil/Japan strain and a South Africa variant. Following those variants, the delta variant became the predominant strain across the country.

According to a map tracking omicron by The New York Times, the variant has been identified in more than 20 countries, as of Wednesday.

The New York Times wrote: “So far it has been detected in South Africa and Botswana, as well as in travelers to Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Réunion, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.