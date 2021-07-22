Fl’s Attorney General Moody Tests Positive for COVID-19 after Texas trip

Late Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health.”

Moody’s Tweet added that she is vaccinated and encouraged “Floridians to be vigilant about their health.” Moody also said she will “continue to self-quarantine.”

A Miami Herald report said Moody's diagnosis comes days after she flew on the state plane with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, for a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

At the news conference, which was in an open-air airport hangar, Moody also came in close contact with dozens of law enforcement officers.

Moody’s coronavirus positive test comes after U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said Monday, he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Buchanan is fully vaccinated against the disease.

Earlier in the week, when asked about Florida’s recent spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, DeSantis blamed a “seasonal pattern,” while encouraging Floridians to get vaccinated.

“If you’re vaccinated and you test positive, but you don’t get sick, well the name of the game is to keep people out of the hospital,” DeSantis said.