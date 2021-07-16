Florida accounts for 1 in every 5 new nationwide COVID cases, as CDC’s Walensky warns of "a pandemic of the unvaccinated"

Saying that the number of rising COVID-19 infections is "becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," on Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is “seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage, because unvaccinated people are at risk."

A report by The Hill, said the US is averaging about 26,000 cases per day, a 70 percent increase from the previous seven-day average, with hospitalizations up 36 percent.

Walensky said that vaccinated people are protected against severe disease.

The number of new cases in Florida almost doubled over the past week. Almost 1 in 5 new nationwide cases were reported in Florida, with 21.4 percent of new COVID cases as of July 14, a White House report showed.

Officials said the highly contagious Delta variant will lead to more cases among the unvaccinated.

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday reported 45,604 new cases, almost double from last week when 23,697 new cases were reported. The statewide positivity rate jumped to 11.5% from 7.8%.

The number of new cases in Miami-Dade County jumped from 4,362 last week to 7,062 Friday.

Florida, along with three other states – Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada - accounted for more than 40 percent of the nation’s number of new infections.