Florida adds 10,539 new coronavirus cases since Monday, 23 new infections on the key.

On Thursday, Florida’s Health Department reported 6,614 new coronavirus statewide cases. Combined with the 4,375 cases reported on Tuesday, the state has now added more than 10,000 new infections in two days.

There are now 827,380 reported cases across the state since the pandemic started.

Thursday, there were 752 cases reported for the island’s zip code 33149. This is the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Monday, there are 23 new infections reported on the island.

Miami-Dade County now has 190,728 cases reported countywide, after adding 1,379 new cases. The county’s positivity rate on Tuesday was 6.85 percent, the highest in the last 2 weeks.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, Nov 5 – 827,380

- Number of new cases reported since Monday, Nov 2 – 10,539

- Thursday’s positivity rate: 6.20%

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, Nov 5 – 190,728

- Number of new cases reported since Monday, Nov 2 – 2,074

- Monday’s positivity rate: 6.85%

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, Nov 5 – 89,184

- Number of new cases reported since Monday, Nov 2 – 1,215

- Monday’s positivity rate: 6.36%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, Nov 5 – 54,260

- Number of new cases reported since Monday, Nov 2 - 727

- Monday’s positivity rate: 7.19%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, Nov 5 – 752

- Number of new cases reported since Monday, Nov 2 – 23