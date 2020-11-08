On Sunday, Florida’s Health Department reported 6,641 new coronavirus cases, making the sixth straight day reporting more than 4000 new cases per day.

The state new total number of infections since the pandemic started is now 843,897.

The state’s first-time positivity rate – which excludes retests – was 6.23 percent on Sunday, after reporting a rate of 8.27 percent on Saturday, the highest one day rate since August.

Comparing the average positivity rate for the first week in November – 7.88 percent – with the last 7-days in October, Florida’s daily positivity rate increased 34 percent.

From November 1 to Sunday, Nov. 8, the state added 33,941 new infections.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade County reported 1,687 new cases and a first-time positivity rate of 7.18 percent, a day after reporting a positivity rate of 8.42 percent, the highest since early August.

For the first week in November, Dade added 7,053 new cases, 36 percent more than the last week in October.

There are now 194,356 countywide infections recorded since the pandemic began. Dade is the county with the 3rd highest number of infections in the United States after LA County in CA and Cook County in IL.

As of Sunday, there are a cumulative total of 778 cases reported in the island’s 33149 zip code, after adding 15 new cases since Friday.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases as of Sunday, Nov 8 – 843,897

- Number of new cases reported Sunday – 6,641

- Friday’s positivity rate: 6.36%

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Sunday, Nov 8 – 194,838

- Number of new cases reported since Friday, Nov 6 – 2,511

- Sunday’s positivity rate: 7.18%

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Sunday, Nov 8 – 90,997

- Number of new cases reported since Friday, Nov 6 – 1,246

- Sunday’s positivity rate: 6.05%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Friday, Nov 6 – 55,449

- Number of new cases reported Friday, Nov 6 – 825

- Friday’s positivity rate: 5.82%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases as of Sunday, Nov 8 – 778

- Number of new cases reported since Friday, Nov 6 – 15