On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 856 cases for the island’s 33149 zip code. This is the total number of cases reported since testing commenced.

Friday, the island reported 830 cases, adding 26 new cases over the weekend.

On November 1st, the island reported 719 cases. There have been 137 new cases reported for 33149 during the first 15 days of November. This is 16% of the total number of cases.

Monday, Florida reported 4,531 new cases, a day after reporting almost 10,00 new cases (9,912), the highest one-day total since July 25. For the Sunday-to-Sunday week (Nov 8 to Nov 15) the state added almost 45,000 cases (44,964), the highest weekly total number of new cases since early August.

The jump of almost 15,000 cases between Saturday and Sunday, pushes Florida close to the 900,000 mark for COVID-19 infections. There are now 889,864 cases reported in the state since the pandemic started earlier this year.

Only two other states have reached that mark — Texas and California — have crossed that threshold with both states now reporting over 1-million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The statewide positivity rate on Monday was 7.950 percent.

Miami-Dade County now has over 200,000 countywide cases (203,654) after reporting over 3,300 new cases over the weekend (996 and 2331 respectively).

Dade is the county with the third most cases in the US after LA County (CA) and Cook County (IL).

According to the county’s New Normal Dashboard, more than 1,500 residents were admitted for Covid-19 symptoms since Friday.

Miami-Dade’s positivity rate on Monday was 7.53% after reporting over 9 percent for 3 days at the end of the week.

Coronavirus cases in Florida.

- Total number of cases as of Monday – 889,864

- New cases reported Monday – 4,531

- New cases reported Sunday – 9,912

- Positivity rate for Monday – 7.96%

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Monday – 203,654

- New cases reported Monday – 996

- New cases reported Sunday – 2,331

- Positivity rate for Monday – 7.53%

- Positivity rate for Sunday – 8.68%

- Positivity rate for Saturday – 9.62%

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Monday – 95,734

- New cases reported Monday – 429

- New cases reported Sunday – 1,424

- Positivity rate for Monday – 7.69%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Monday – 58,754

- New cases reported Monday – 339

- New cases reported Sunday – 730

- Positivity rate for Monday – 7.55%

Key Biscayne (zip code 33149)

- Total number of cases as of Monday – 856

- New cases reported since Friday – 26

- New cases reported since November 1 – 137