Florida’s COVID-19 death cases races past 50,000 in September, illustrating the breadth of residents who died in a pandemic that continues to ravage older and younger people in the state.

Versión en español

Only California and Texas have had higher numbers of deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all three states exceeding the 50,000 between early March 2020 to mid September 2021.

Because the CDC uses more than one analysis in calculating death cases, it wasn’t quickly evident that Florida had reached the 50,000 mark.

For example, one analysis this week still showed Florida deaths below 50,000. But Thursday, two CDC data sheets showed 50,811 COVID deaths in Florida.

Also, one analysis showed that Florida actually had reached the 50,000 mark in early September.

Keep in mind that the number of deaths is not the same as the death rate in the country. The CDC also calculates deaths per 100,000 people.

In that analysis, Florida ranks 12th among all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., and New York City.

New York City has the worst death rate, followed by New Jersey, Mississippi, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Arizona, Rhode Island, Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, South Dakota.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.