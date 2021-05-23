For over 40 years, Florida neurologist Dr. Thomas Newman curated an extensive collection of baseball cards, some dating back to the 1880s.

Dr. Newman, 73, died from COVID-19 complications in January, leaving behind all of his baseball cards to his family.

According to Memory Lane Auctions, and authenticated by Collectors Universe, Inc., Newman's collection is worth over $20 million. The collection will be auctioned off, according to the New York Post.

The collection includes a 1933 Babe Ruth card (Goudey #53, PSA 9) that is estimated to break the record of $5.2 million for any sports card, JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Auctions, told the Post.

Other cards on the collection include cards of Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig and a 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card expected to sell for more than $1 million.

His widow, Nancy Newman said, “No one enjoyed collecting more than Tom,” adding that Dr. Newman “called his cards his ‘paper babies,’ and spent almost every day attending to his collection in one way or another.”

