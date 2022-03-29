Florida files lawsuit against the CDC over "unlawful" public transportation mask mandate

Hoping to finally remove the government's mask mandate on planes, trains, subways and buses, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday that the state will file a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), claiming its mandate exceeds the agency’s authority and interferes with state laws banning forced masking.

Florida is among 20 states that are part of the complaint in what they argue is an unlawful mask mandate on public transportation being kept in place by the Biden Administration.

“Florida has led the nation in standing up to misguided federal government policies and fighting back against heavy-handed mandates that have no scientific backing,” Gov. DeSantis said. “If politicians and celebrities can attend the Super Bowl unmasked, every U.S. citizen should have the right to fly unmasked. It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life.”

The current CDC order regarding public transportation, which has been in place for more than a year, was set to expire on March 18. The Biden Administration chose to extend the order until April 18, despite a large downward trend in case numbers and 81.7% of the population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“President Biden’s shortsighted, heavy-handed and unlawful travel policies are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation,” Moody said. “It’s long past time to alleviate some of the pressure on travelers and those working in the travel industry by immediately ending Biden’s unlawful public transportation mandates."

The complaint seeks not only to end the unlawful mask mandate on public transportation, but establish a permanent injunction against enforcement of the mandate.

In February, the CDC changed its "voluntary sailing order," a set of safety guidelines for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters, such as from PortMiami. The rules stipulate that passengers do not have to wear masks on ships when at least 95% of crew members and passengers over age 5 are vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian were the first cruise lines to update its protocols, making masks optional for fully vaccinated guests and "expected" for children who have not received vaccinations.

At Miami International Airport, the use of masks is still required in all areas.

The CDC, earlier this month, said it was "too soon" to be lifting mask mandates on public transportation, "which can effectively minimize COVID-19 transmission," so the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was forced to extend the mandate until April 18.

The mandate for airlines and airports had been initially set to expire back in May of 2021, but it was pushed to September before eventually being extended to March 2022.

High-risk areas, such as long flights on airplanes, are being closely monitored in the wake of the latest fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant, BA.2, which is projected to account for nearly 55% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to data released by the CDC on Tuesday afternoon.

The following states have joined Florida in the complaint filed by Gov. DeSantis and Attorney General Moody: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.