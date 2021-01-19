Florida has more cases of the “UK variant” than any other state in the US

According to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Florida has more cases of the UK Variant coronavirus – also known as B.1.1.7 – than any other state in the United States.

According to the CDC, there are now 46 cases of B.1.1.7. in Florida. California has the next largest number of cases with 40 as of Monday.

The CDC said the number of cases reported “are based on a sampling of SARS-CoV-2-positive specimens and do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7 lineage cases that may be circulating in the United States.”

For the entire CDC B.1.1.7. database, click here.