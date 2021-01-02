Via a Twitter post, Florida’s Health Department reported a new case of the COVID-19 variant that was first reported in the United Kingdom.

The FHD said the case was reported in Martin County and is “a male in his 20s with no history of travel.”

According to the CDC, the new variant emerged in the UK (United Kingdom) with “an unusually large number of mutations.” The CDC said the variant seems to spread more easily and quickly, but “there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.”

A report in the BBC, said the new COVID-19 is "hugely" more transmissible than the virus's previous version.”

The BBC quotes Professor Axel Gandy of London's Imperial College as saying, "There is a huge difference in how easily the variant virus spreads," adding that the new mutation is “the most serious change in the virus since the epidemic began."

The new mutation was first detected in September 2020 and the CDC says it is now prevalent in London and southeast England, as well as other countries including the US, with cases reported in Colorado, California and now Florida.

Citing exerts, the health department said that the report of the new mutation in Florida should have little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.