As the pandemic started, Florida mask manufacturer DemeTech, reacting to the shortage of the N95 masks, started mass producing N95 masks.

Almost a year into the pandemic, DemeTech is dealing with a surplus of more than 30 million units. The masks were approved by the U.S. government after nine months and tens of millions of dollars, according to the nes agency AFP.

Family owned and South Florida based-DemeTech says they can’t find buyers and blames the lower priced Chinese-made masks for the lower demand on their US-made masks. They are also dealing with Americans being wary of new US-mask makers.

To see the entire AFP video report, click here.