Florida leads the nation in new COVID-19 cases and in new COVID deaths. Thursday, the State reported 20,133 new infections. The closest was Georgia with 4,860 new cases, this according to data released Thursday afternoon by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID data tracker.

Florida reported also reported 84 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Louisiana, was #3, reporting 4,779. Those are followed by states with fewer than 4,000 cases, two dozen states with fewer than 1,000 cases, and one state, Vermont, with as few as 23.

In new deaths, Florida’s 84 new deaths led the nation and the territories, followed by Texas with 60 and Louisiana with 44. All others reported between one and 24 new deaths.

Florida also was far head of all states and territories in the number of deaths in the last seven days: at 507. Texas trailed with 272 deaths in the past week. All others had fewer than 181 deaths, and four of them – Maine, New Mexico, Vermont and the District of Columbia — reported only one.

Looking at the rate of new COVID cases based on 100,000 people, the CDC reports Florida’s figure as the eighth highest in the nation, at 12,472 per 100,000 people. The only higher rates were in states with far smaller populations: North Dakota, at 14,702 new cases, then Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Tennessee, Arkansas and Arizona, at 12,855.

Florida’s rate of COVID deaths was near the national average of 184 per 100,000 but it was No. 1 among highly populous states, including Texas and New York, at 180 deaths per 100,000, and California, at 162. The state with the lowest rate of COVID deaths was Hawaii, with only 3 per 100,000.

Here is the CDC’s data on new daily COVID-19 cases:

Florida 20,133

Georgia 4,860

Louisiana 4,779

Missouri 3,946

Alabama 3,817

Tennessee 3,798

North Carolina 3,413

Texas 3,199

Mississippi 3,164

Arkansas 2,838

Illinois 2,364

Oklahoma 2,342

Arizona 2,286

Ohio 2,167

Washington 2,032

New York City 1,975

Virginia 1,761

Indiana 1,731

New York* 1,526

Pennsylvania 1,493

Kansas 1,357

Wisconsin 1,333

New Jersey 1,230

Oregon 1,183

Puerto Rico 1,159

Utah 1,050

Massachusetts 1,032

Nevada 993

California 990

Minnesota 933

Colorado 783

Maryland 729

Iowa 646

Idaho 637

New Mexico 607

Connecticut 537

Nebraska 412

West Virginia 382

Alaska 327

Hawaii 320

Rhode Island 302

Montana 295

Michigan 273

Wyoming 249

Kentucky 144

Maine 140

Delaware 122

New Hampshire 122

North Dakota 117

Virgin Islands 86

South Dakota 58

District of Columbia 58

Guam 29

Vermont 23

South Carolina 0

Northern Mariana Islands 0

Palau 0

Republic of Marshall Islands 0

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.