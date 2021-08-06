Florida leads the nation in new COVID-19 cases and in new COVID deaths. Thursday, the State reported 20,133 new infections. The closest was Georgia with 4,860 new cases, this according to data released Thursday afternoon by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID data tracker.
Florida reported also reported 84 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Louisiana, was #3, reporting 4,779. Those are followed by states with fewer than 4,000 cases, two dozen states with fewer than 1,000 cases, and one state, Vermont, with as few as 23.
In new deaths, Florida’s 84 new deaths led the nation and the territories, followed by Texas with 60 and Louisiana with 44. All others reported between one and 24 new deaths.
Florida also was far head of all states and territories in the number of deaths in the last seven days: at 507. Texas trailed with 272 deaths in the past week. All others had fewer than 181 deaths, and four of them – Maine, New Mexico, Vermont and the District of Columbia — reported only one.
Looking at the rate of new COVID cases based on 100,000 people, the CDC reports Florida’s figure as the eighth highest in the nation, at 12,472 per 100,000 people. The only higher rates were in states with far smaller populations: North Dakota, at 14,702 new cases, then Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Tennessee, Arkansas and Arizona, at 12,855.
Florida’s rate of COVID deaths was near the national average of 184 per 100,000 but it was No. 1 among highly populous states, including Texas and New York, at 180 deaths per 100,000, and California, at 162. The state with the lowest rate of COVID deaths was Hawaii, with only 3 per 100,000.
Here is the CDC’s data on new daily COVID-19 cases:
- Florida 20,133
- Georgia 4,860
- Louisiana 4,779
- Missouri 3,946
- Alabama 3,817
- Tennessee 3,798
- North Carolina 3,413
- Texas 3,199
- Mississippi 3,164
- Arkansas 2,838
- Illinois 2,364
- Oklahoma 2,342
- Arizona 2,286
- Ohio 2,167
- Washington 2,032
- New York City 1,975
- Virginia 1,761
- Indiana 1,731
- New York* 1,526
- Pennsylvania 1,493
- Kansas 1,357
- Wisconsin 1,333
- New Jersey 1,230
- Oregon 1,183
- Puerto Rico 1,159
- Utah 1,050
- Massachusetts 1,032
- Nevada 993
- California 990
- Minnesota 933
- Colorado 783
- Maryland 729
- Iowa 646
- Idaho 637
- New Mexico 607
- Connecticut 537
- Nebraska 412
- West Virginia 382
- Alaska 327
- Hawaii 320
- Rhode Island 302
- Montana 295
- Michigan 273
- Wyoming 249
- Kentucky 144
- Maine 140
- Delaware 122
- New Hampshire 122
- North Dakota 117
- Virgin Islands 86
- South Dakota 58
- District of Columbia 58
- Guam 29
- Vermont 23
- South Carolina 0
- Northern Mariana Islands 0
- Palau 0
- Republic of Marshall Islands 0
Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.