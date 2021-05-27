Florida ranks below national averages for fully vaccinated residents

With the month of May almost over, 37.8 percent of Florida residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, slightly lower than the national average of 39.5 percent, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That means residents have gotten both shots — Pfizer or Moderna — and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But Florida still lags behind many northern states when it comes to fully vaccinating its residents. Those include Vermont at 53.1 percent, Maine, (52.9), Connecticut (51.8), Massachusetts (50.8) and Rhode Island (50).

States with the lowest percent of residents fully vaccinated are southern states, including Mississippi (26.8 percent), Alabama (28.9), Arkansas (30.3), Louisiana (30.6) and Georgia (30.7).

The CDC also tracks vaccinations in states where residents have gotten just one of the shots. In that scenario, Florida is at 48 percent, slightly below the average of 49.5 percent.

The states with the highest percent of residents with one shot are Vermont, at 69.9 percent, Hawaii (65.3), Massachusetts (65), New Hampshire (64.5) and Maine (62.2).

