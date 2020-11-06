Friday, Florida’s Health Department reported 5,195 new cases of the coronavirus, continuing a trend of reporting higher daily new cases than previous trend, with the state now reporting more than 4,000 new cases for six consecutive days.

The state’s positivity rate on Friday was 6.36 percent.

There were 10 new cases reported for the island’s 33149 zip code, raising the total of infections to 762 since the pandemic started.

Miami-Dade County saw a 5th straight day of reporting a positivity rate of over 6 percent, now almost at 7 percent. There were 1,058 new cases reported in the county on Friday.

There are now 191,838 countywide cases since the pandemic started.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases as of Friday, Nov 6 – 832,625

- Number of new cases reported Friday, Nov 6 – 5,195

- Friday’s positivity rate: 6.36%

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Friday, Nov 6 – 191,838

- Number of new cases reported Friday, Nov 6 – 1,058

- Friday’s positivity rate: 6.96%

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Friday, Nov 6 – 89,751

- Number of new cases reported Friday, Nov 6 – 565

- Friday’s positivity rate: 6.13%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Friday, Nov 6 – 54,624

- Number of new cases reported Friday, Nov 6 – 363

- Friday’s positivity rate: 4.61%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases as of Friday, Nov 6 – 763

- Number of new cases reported Friday, Nov 6 – 10