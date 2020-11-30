On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 6,486 new statewide coronavirus cases, the new total for the state now approaching one million cases (999,319).

During the 30 days in November, the state added more than 6,500 new infections per day. For the month, almost 200,000 – (196,772) - new cases were reported in Florida. For the Thanksgiving week, there were more than 52,000 (52,727) new cases across the state.

The state’s positivity rate on Monday was 8.56 percent.

In November, Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 added 326 new infections, or 31% of the historical total for the island, now at 1,045 cases. This is the number of Covid-19 cases reported on the island since the pandemic started.

For the Thanksgiving week (Nov 23 to Nov 30) there were 90 new cases reported on the island.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County total number of cases spiked to 229,618 after reporting 1,935 new cases. Dade added almost 13,000 cases during the holiday week.

For the 30 days in November, Dade added more than 42,000 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Monday, Nov 30 – 999,319

- New cases reported Monday, Nov 30 – 6,486

- Monday, Nov 30 state positivity rate – 8.56%

- Total number of new cases reported in November – 196,772

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, Nov 30 – 229,618

- New cases reported Monday, Nov 30 – 1,935

- Monday, Nov 30 state positivity rate - 9.81%

- Total number of new cases reported in November – 42,439

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Monday, Nov 30 – 1,045

- New cases reported Monday, Nov 30 – 11

- Total number of new cases reported in November – 326

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, Nov 30 – 107,524

- New cases reported Monday, Nov 30 – 814

- Monday, Nov 30 state positivity rate – 8.56%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, Nov 30 – 65,372

- New cases reported Monday, Nov 30 – 353

- Monday, Nov 30 state positivity rate – 7.56%