Florida reports record number of new cases for a 24-hour period – 19,473. Island adds 20 new cases overnight.

On Thursday, Florida’s Heath Department reported 19,473 new coronavirus statewide cases. This is a new one-day record. The previous record came Wednesday, when the state reported 17,342 new infection.

The new total number of cases in Florida now at 1,429,722.

On Thursday, 20 new cases were reported in Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149. The total number of cases on the island since the pandemic started now at 1,557.

In the first 6 days of 2021, 95 new infections have been reported on the island.

Miami-Dade County reported more than 3,000 new cases for the third day in a row, the new countywide number of cases now at 318,115.

Almost 10,000 (9,767) new cases have been reported in the county in the first 6 days of January.

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, January 7 – 1,429,722

- New cases reported Thursday, January 7 – 19,473

- New cases reported Wednesday, January 6 – 17,342

- New cases reported Tuesday, January 5 – 15,156

- Thursday, January 7 state positivity rate – 11.60%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January – (as of 1/7) - 83,287

- Number of tests reported on Thursday, Jan 7 – 148,450

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, January 7 – 318,115

- New cases reported Thursday, January 7 – 3,349

- New cases reported Wednesday, January 6 – 3,089

- New cases reported Tuesday, January 5 – 3,329

- Thursday, Jan 7 County positivity rate – 10.21%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January (as of 1/7) – 16,631

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, January 7 – 1,557

- New cases reported Thursday, January 7 – 4

- Total number of new cases reported in December – 20

- Total number of new cases in January (as of 1/7) - 95

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, January 7 – 146,201

- New cases reported Thursday, January 7 – 1,609

- Thursday, January 7 County positivity rate – 10.00%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Thursday, January 7 – 88,852

- New cases reported Thursday, January 7 – 1,146

- Thursday, January 7 County positivity rate – 10.25%