Florida’s coronavirus cases increase indicates “unrelenting community spread and inadequate mitigation,” says White House taskforce

Last week, in a report dated December 6, the White House Coronavirus taskforce recommended that Florida take stricter coronavirus mitigating measures as cases in the state climbed past the 1.1 million cases and positivity rates increased.

This is according to a report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity and reported Monday in an article on the website The Hill.

According to The Hill, the WH taskforce said, "Florida has seen stability in new cases, an increase in test positivity, and increasing hospitalizations and deaths, indicating unrelenting community spread and inadequate mitigation."

Reportedly, the taskforce recommended requiring masks be worn in public spaces at all times, limit gatherings outside of immediate households, plus recommends the “closing or reducing capacity in public indoor spaces.”

On Monday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 8,334 new cases in the state, the total number of statewide cases spiking to 1.134,383.

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he was opposed to any mandates. “I don't think they work."

For the complete report by The Hill, click here.