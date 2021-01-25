Even as the number of residents in Miami-Dade County who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approaches 150,000 (149,252 as of Friday, Jan-22), residents continue to be frustrated with the ability to get appointments as slots come open and close within minutes.

“All available COVID-19 vaccine have been filled. Continue to monitor JacksonHealth.org and Jackson’s social media channels for updates.” has become a frequent post on Jackson’s Twitter feed. As an example, on Saturday, Jan 23 at 8:33 p.m. the health system posted on Twitter that it was opening “an extremely limited” number of vaccine appointments. At 8:43 it posted that all slots had been filled.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an emergency order that hopes to give the county “greater oversight of vaccination in Miami-Dade.” Under Cava’s order, county hospital systems and municipalities are required to publish daily progress, including the number of vaccines received and administered.

Additionally, hospitals are instructed not to provide appointments unless they have enough vaccines.

An article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights another concern; people not getting the second dose of the vaccine. According to the Sun Sentinel, as of last Monday, Jan-18, there were 44,470 people across the state who were overdue to receive the second dose. Since then, the article mentions, the Health Department has started to omit reporting on how many people across the state are overdue in receiving the second dose

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, Jason Mahon, told the Sun Sentinel that the word “overdue” conflicts with CDC guidance, which sets minimum time periods for receiving the second dose but not maximum ones. “Based on this guidance, no one is overdue for their second dose, but rather, will be eligible for their second dose,” he said.

The second dose for the Moderna vaccine is supposed to occur at 28 days and at 21 days for the Pfizer.

In Miami-Dade County, 23,266 -15% of the total number of vaccinated residents – have received the full series (2 dose).